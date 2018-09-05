Must Be Nice: Queen Naija Buys A New G-Wagon With Her Unemployed Boo Clarence — Haters Are Calling Her “Stupid”

Hi Hater: Queen Naija Addresses Folks Dissing Her And Clarence’s Latest Purchase

YouTube sensation, singer Queen Naija had to address some haters yesterday, after news got out that she went 50/50 on a G Wagon with her boo Clarence. Fans of the couple have watched their “friendship” escalate in 5 months from friends, to housemates to full blown internet “couple goals” and people question Clarence’s motives.

Within the time that they’ve met, Queen signed a record deal and shared her millions of youtube subscribers with her “Clare Bear”, and she’s knocked up. But that’s normal, right??? Now they are sharing this luxury vehicle…

One fan found Clarence’s gloating about the vehicle weird. She pointed out that Clarence immediately called the car purchase “mine” on snapchat, right after they supposedly went “half”. Queen immediately clapped back… (Swipe right)

Do YOU think Clarence was out of line for this?

Welp, it didn’t stop there. The lover girl went OFF in tweets to address the negative comments. Hit the flip to see how Queen Naija addressed her and Clarence’s naysayers on twitter.