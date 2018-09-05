SMH: Yo Gotti Is Accused Of Homophobia By His Artist — “You Believed In Me, Until You Found Out I Had A BOYFRIEND!”

Plane Jaymes Says Yo Gotti Shelved Him After Finding Out He Is Gay

Rapper Yo Gotti is being put on blast for allegedly being a homophobic, ain’t isht music executive. An artist by the name of Plane Jaymes says he and Gotti were on a great path to releasing music together…until Gotti found out he had a boyfriend. The man says Yo Gotti asked him to scrub his IG page clean of photos of them together so he can be “comfortable” after the revelation.

Jaymes also alleges Gotti won’t release him from a music contract, preventing him from releasing any music.

Here’s what he wrote:

@yogotti You said you believed in me and wanted to help me change ppls lives for the better. Up until you & @keonn55 found out I had a boyfriend. I looked up to y’all. I gained a lot of experience from being with y’all and I’m forever greatful for that. But the fact that me being gay is why y’all no longer wanted me apart of the team is honestly f-cked up. I took these pics down cause keon told me to just so y’all could be “comfortable”. Y’all won’t put my music out but I’m still stuck in that contract I signed w #CMG which says y’all own the rights to pretty much all my publishing & everything I do unless y’all terminate that contract. Can’t reach y’all thru phone/email & that ain’t been working for over 2yrs so if I’m “canceled / shelved” & not family like y’all said I was, all because I’m gay then what’s the deal. Tired of struggling all because of who I chose to love. And if this is how it’s gonna be I’ma just have to chalk putting out music period.

So far, Yo Gotti hasn’t confirmed or denied Plane Jaymes’ allegations. If this is the truth, this sounds UNACCEPTABLE to us. Hopefully this gets resolved right away.

Thoughts?