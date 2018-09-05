Meek Mill Is Joined By Jeremih & PnB Rock To Perform “Dangerous” On ‘Fallon’ [Video]

Meek Mill, Jeremih, and PnB Rock Perform Together

Meek Mill’s summer track “Dangerous” is assisted by both Jeremih and PnB Rock, and all three artists came together for a special performance for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The trio–along with some help from the legendary Roots crew–gave the Tonight Show audience an energetic rendition on the song while they all vibed out with one another.

Check out the performance below.