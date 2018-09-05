No New Kung Fu Kenny: Top Dawg Officially Puts Rumors Of A New Kendrick Lamar Album To Rest

We’re Not Getting A New Kendrick Album Any Time Soon

Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment, is always the source for some of the music industries most rampant rumors–and he’s the one who puts those same rumors to rest most of the time, too.

Most recently, the exec went on Instagram live and filmed his artist Isaiah Rashad telling fans that he recently heard “damn near” a whole new Kendrick Lamar album.

As pretty much anyone could imagine, the video ended up being shared all across social media, which lead to eager fans to speculating that a new Kendrick album might arrive before the end of the year. That paired with Lamar’s performance at Made In America being advertised as a “very special set” made for a pretty solid case that new music was coming…well, until it didn’t.

Top Dawg finally had enough of the questions about the entire situation, and ended up posting a note to his Instagram page on Tuesday night. He officially let everyone know that a new Kendrick project won’t be coming anytime soon saying, “ATT: KDOT DON’T HAVE A NEW ALBUM COMING NO TIME SOON. So keep playing DAMN until the kid is inspired again.”

Top Dawg has spoken #TDE A post shared by gwadpot (@dangerookipawaa) on Sep 4, 2018 at 5:25pm PDT

Now, it seems extremely unlikely that we will hear a new Kendrick album before the year’s end, but Top did recently reveal that fans can expect at least two more albums from TDE before 2019 rolls around–which is great news. Even greater? He’s keeping this optimistic, saying the label is “trying for 4.”

i have 2 more for y'all now… I'm trying for 4 https://t.co/7aiBbZn0e7 — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) August 30, 2018

Schoolboy Q is likely to be the first TDE artist to drop an album in their upcoming cycle, so if you’re sad about not getting another Kendrick album anytime soon, take that as a consolation prize.