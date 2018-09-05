1am In Calabasas: Kanye Responds To Drake’s Constant Shots With Some Late Night Tweets And “Jedi Level” Love

Are Kanye And Drake On The Road To Squashing Their Beef?

Drake has been taking shots at Kanye for months now.

The two were in talks for a collaboration album just last year, but once the Drake/Pusha T beef turned into Drake only throwing stray bullets at Ye and not getting an answer back, it was clear that Drizzy had a bone to pick.

Last week during his WGCI interview, Kanye spoke on the back-and-forth for the first time, saying that he and Drake would have to patch things up eventually. Champagne Papi didn’t come with that same energy, instead firing back by posting a picture taunting Kanye with yet another purple demon emoji in his caption.

Most recently, he fired direct shots in a song snippet that leaked where he rapped, “I told her don’t wear no 350’s around me” obviously referring to Kanye’s Yeezy 350’s.

Now, we’ve gotten another response from Kanye, but if you’re hoping for some beef–he’s got absolutely none. All Yeezy came here to do is apologize.

It all started at around 1am Calabasas time, while Ye was waiting for his plane to take off. He sent out a picture of Drizzy’s stage setup saying that he’s “sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew” which was just the beginning of his apology and Twitter rant.

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew💜💜💜 I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Kanye goes onto saying that he shouldn’t have released his album Ye–along with the other G.O.O.D. Music albums–in June after Drake had already announced his June release for Scorpion.

He also says they were working on squashing the beef between Kid Cudi and Drake.

Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018