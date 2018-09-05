Janet Jackson Smashing Bobby Brown’s Gumby To Smithereens Sent Twitter Into Chaos And We Still Can’t Recover
- By Bossip Staff
Janet Jackson Smashed Bobby Brown
The Bobby Brown Story on BET was certainly newsworthy as hell. We learned a lot about Whitney and Bobby’s relationship, Bobby smashing Ghostbuster girls in movie trailers and all that. But the biggest story that everyone can’t get over is the hotel smash session between Bobby Brown and Janet Jackson. Yes. Child.
Bobby Brown was all in his feelings because Janet Jackson put that p**** on him and had him sprung off the nastiness. The sex scene was pretty graphic and we saw why he was crying over her ditching him. Still, a lot of the young bucks on Twitter never knew this was a thing. Hell, most of us forgot about it.
So naturally everything burned to the ground with what ifs, jokes and sex talk. Take a look…