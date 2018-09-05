Divorces: Quad Lunceford Skewers Estranged Hubby LIVE On “Sister Circle”!

Quad Lunceford-Webb Talks About Her Divorce On TV

In case you haven’t been keeping up, Quad has been having a TIME with her soon to be ex-hubby Dr. G (real name Gregory Lunceford). The daytime host filed for divorce after all types of scandal — including a near extortion attempt after Dr. G took another woman to a hotel. Quad detailed the disrespectful doctor’s behavior during the most recent episode of “Sister Circle” adding that the disrespect has continued and asking her estranged husband to finalize his side of the paperwork so he can truly be single.

Quad describe’s Dr. G’s behavior as acting like he’s single. At what point is a marriage done — when the papers are filed? Or when the judge signs off? Do you think he’ll get his act right after being roasted on live TV?