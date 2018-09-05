We Crashed A “Greenleaf” Premiere Party With The Cast & Captured Every Amazing Moment

Bossip & The “Greenleaf” Cast Pop Up At Premiere Party

OWN’s deliciously messy megachurch melodrama “Greenleaf” returned for Season 3 with a pearl clutch-worthy 2-day premiere event jam-packed with spicy shenanigans that shattered Twitter while the cast (lead by Lamman Rucker) plotted on crashing a premiere party with us tagging along to capture every moment.

Instead of telling you how everything went down we’d rather just show you below:

After careful planning and flawless execution, we surprised a group of amazing women at their (fancy) viewing party (with food, wine AND desserts on deck, yes lawd) that turned all the way up when Lynn Whitfield (who looks amazingggg at 65), Lamman Rucker, Marle Dandridge and Deborah Joy Winans popped up at the Atlanta residence and won the night.

Photos courtesy of Chris Mitchell/OWN