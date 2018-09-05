A Stripper (Witness) Details What REALLY Popped Off Between Cardi B. And Offset’s Alleged Side Piece — He Got CAUGHT [Video]

More Details About Cardi B’s Club Fight Surfaces

Offset was suppose to be in the VIP section but he went down to the bar to throw dollars at Jade???

According to a witness named “Sexdoll”, Cardi B started arguing with the girls FIRST after she surprised Offset, who had been at the party without her initially. Sexdoll says Cardi B was standing up on a chair and arguing with the bartenders and at some point her girlfriends jumped in and started throwing drinks.

Allegedly, NO ONE got hit– although the sisters say they were injured. Click to hear Sex Doll’s version what happened in this interview:

Here is some actual FOOTAGE of the the night. It appears that Offset was CAUGHT at the bar entertaining Jade, when Cardi B surprised him by walking in…YIKES!

Does this clarify the story now? Thoughts?