Shady Shakes The Table: Joe Budden Responds To Eminem’s Diss On Kamikaze…Via Podcast

Joe Budden Responds To Eminem On The Joe Budden Podcast

Eminem has somewhat desperately inserted his name back into the rap conversation after the release of his latest album Kamikaze in which he checks lots of names and ignites lots of beef.

One of those beefs is with former signee Joe Budden who was part of the Shady Records roster via Slaughterhouse.

“Somebody tell Budden before I snap, he better fasten it/ Or have his body baggage zipped/ The closest thing he’s had to hits is smacking b!t¢#es.”

The shot got fans of Budden’s music salivating for lyrical beef between the podcaster and the reformed pill-popper. However, Joe hopped on IG live recently and rained on fans’ parade according to HNHH:

“Em is one of the best rappers in the world,” says Joe. “Arguably one of the best rappers ever, right? Right this second, he’s trying to prove to people he can rap.” When asked how he’s going to respond, Joe confirms that he’ll be keeping true to his retirement, much to the dismay of those praying on Budden Vs. Eminem. “If anybody wanted Joe to respond to them in a rap, all they had to do was say Joe name two years ago, three years ago, four years ago…Don’t do it now.”

Apparently that didn’t mean that Joe wouldn’t respond at all. After all, he’s a media personality now and content is king.

Flip the page to peep what he had to say about Marshall and his eroding rap skills on today’s Joe Budden Podcast.