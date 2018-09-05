Poor Evelyn: Carl Crawford Is Allegedly Having A New Baby With THIS Houston Model
Carl Crawford Rumored To Be Expecting A Seed With A Woman Named Gabby
Evelyn Lozada is probably furious…
According to bloggers at The YBF, Carl Crawford has been heavily involved with Houston Model Gabby, and now the woman is pregnant! They are reporting that Gabby and Carl have been quietly seeing each other, and Carl’s cousin JoJo told her “congratulations” on IG, furthering speculation.
Previously, rumors got out that Carl was dating his artist Megan Thee Stallion.
Allegedly, Megan and Gabby were friends, but this new baby bump has caused an issued between them…because of Carl. Hmmm. Since the rumors got out, Gabby has made her page private, but here she is.
Here is video of Gabby rocking Carl’s chain, sitting next to Megan, just a few months ago…
Do YOU think there’s truth to the rumors? Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford called it quits, last summer, after a long engagement and multiple attempts to have their son. He already has 3 kids…
Hit the flip for more of Carl Crawford’s supposedly new baby mama, Gabby.
Does Carl Crawford Have A Baby On The Way? – blogged by @msJennyb ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Last month, just one year after #EvelynLozada and #CarlCrawford called it quits, the former Major League Baseball player landed a new gig, and allegedly a new girl. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Two years after leaving the league, Crawford launched his own record label, and secured a few up-and-coming artists to add to his roster, including Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In fact, Megan has been plastered all over the label’s social media accounts, alongside Crawford, in an effort to promote the new label and talent. Though the pictures sparked a few wild rumors about the two, both Crawford and Megan have denied they’re dating. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But now, according to the @theybf_daily , there may be a different woman involved, and as it turns out, she’s pregnant. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to the publication, sources revealed that a woman named Gabby had also been dating the former MLB star, igniting an alleged beef between her and Megan, despite Megan’s initial denial of a relationship with Crawford. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But now, sources tell the publication Gabby is expecting a child with the former baller. Although neither party has confirmed the information, Crawford’s first cousin congratulated Gabby on her pregnancy, saying, ”Finally! Yes baby can’t wait to my baby is here.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What are your thoughts?
GET THE BOSSY BOMBER CLICK THE LINK IN OUR BIO. GET THE LOOK. #style #highfashion #mariejanae #fashiondesigner #stylist #fashion #customdesigner #nycdesigner #houstondesigner #ladesigner #fashionblogger #fashionable #fashionstyle #turbans #turbantales #turbangirls #badhairday #style #swimwear #swimsuit #swim #swimsuit #sequins #sequin #seamstress #bossbabe
Bubbleyum 😝 #style #highfashion #mariejanae #fashiondesigner #stylist #fashion #customdesigner #nycdesigner #houstondesigner #ladesigner #fashionblogger #fashionable #fashionstyle #fashionstylist #turbans #turbantales #turbangirls #badhairday #style #swimwear #swimsuit #swim #swimsuit #sequins #sequin #seamstress #bossbabe #waitressoutfits #bartenderoutfits