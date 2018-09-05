Poor Evelyn: Carl Crawford Is Allegedly Having A New Baby With THIS Houston Model

Carl Crawford Rumored To Be Expecting A Seed With A Woman Named Gabby

Evelyn Lozada is probably furious…

According to bloggers at The YBF, Carl Crawford has been heavily involved with Houston Model Gabby, and now the woman is pregnant! They are reporting that Gabby and Carl have been quietly seeing each other, and Carl’s cousin JoJo told her “congratulations” on IG, furthering speculation.

Previously, rumors got out that Carl was dating his artist Megan Thee Stallion.

Allegedly, Megan and Gabby were friends, but this new baby bump has caused an issued between them…because of Carl. Hmmm. Since the rumors got out, Gabby has made her page private, but here she is.

Here is video of Gabby rocking Carl’s chain, sitting next to Megan, just a few months ago…

Do YOU think there’s truth to the rumors? Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford called it quits, last summer, after a long engagement and multiple attempts to have their son. He already has 3 kids…

Hit the flip for more of Carl Crawford’s supposedly new baby mama, Gabby.