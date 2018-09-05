Fountain Of Youth Bangers: Janet Jackson Covers InStyle Magazine’s Beauty Issue, Talks Insecurities And Mothering At 50!

Janet Jackson Talks To InStyle About Her Insecurities And Finding Her Beauty

Black Women are slaying alllllll the magazine covers lately. Kudos to InStyle for recognizing the icon who is Janet Jackson to cover their October Beauty issue!

ROBBIE FIMMANO/WALTER SCHUPFER MANAGEMENT

Check out some of our favorite excerpts from the article below:

LB: How did you adjust to fame so young?

JJ: From the beginning. It’s so funny — my brothers talk about it to this day. We would play to a crowd of 20,000 people, and the next day we were at home. My parents would make us get up at 7 in the morning. Why? We had to rake the whole yard. Now, we’re talking about 3 acres. Every leaf had to be gone out of that yard. You had to clean all the animal cages and wash all the animals. We had a house-keeper and chefs growing up. And the house-keeper was there to watch us take care of our rooms. Make our beds, vacuum the floor, mop the kitchen. She was there making sure we did what our parents wanted us to do.

LB: So you were never floating off into another universe.

JJ: Never feeling that, or why should I have to do this or that. [Those chores] kept us grounded. Taking the trash out late at night. We did it all [while] singing. We would make up songs. I had to stand on top of a swivel chair in order to do the dishes because I was so short. That’s how young I was. Someone else would be cleaning the counters and kitchen tables. Someone else would be sweeping the floor, and we’d sing a three- or four-part harmony.

So all those Jackson family TV specials really had the real on the family! Do you think that more kids who are privileged would be better people if they were required to do chores?

