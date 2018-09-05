Tata’s For Attention? Nicki Minaj Detractors Are CONVINCED She Put Her Boobies Out On Purpose But What’s The Truth?

Was Nicki Minaj’s Nip Slip Intentional?

This weekend, Nicki Minaj hit the Made In America stage with the entirety of her breasts hanging out. The wardrobe malfunction blew up Twitter and Onika has since sworn that it was an accident. There’s not a ton of reason to think she’s lying as she could just post her ta-tas on these here internets whenever she wants. Still, with an album that’s struggling to stay near the top of the charts and a month of PR disasters, fans are quite skeptical.

Man said Nicki Minaj nipple slip was on purpose 😂😂is her album and reviews that bad — JFrshly 🇩🇲🇱🇨 (@JaeReallion) September 3, 2018

So what do you think? Real or fake? Purpose or not? Let’s talk about it…