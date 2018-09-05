Black Wave: Ayanna Pressley Wins Massachusetts Primary Defeating 10-Year Incumbent Mike Capuano

Ayanna Pressley Wins Masschusetts Primary

Ayanna Pressley is a winner. She just unseated a 10-year incumbent in Democratic Rep. Mike Capuano in Massachusetts.

Pressley is set to become the only Black member of the Massachusetts congress and one of several women of color who have put BIG points on the political board over the past several months.

This photo was taken months ago. .@AyannaPressley + I bonded over running while constantly told it’s “not our turn,” that we “weren’t ready,” “good enough,” or “experienced” enough. We kept going anyway. In June, I won my primary. Tonight, she won hers. Here’s to November.🚀 pic.twitter.com/4Xf8AnTMUQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 5, 2018

Policy-wise, Pressley isn’t much different from Capuano. They both voted very similarly in many instances, however, the willingness of the people to be lead the same way, by the same types of people (see, old white men) is clearly changing according to CNN.

“This is a fight for the soul of our party. This is a fight for the future of our democracy,” Pressley said at a recent canvassing event in Cambridge. “We might vote the same way, but we will lead differently. These times require and this district deserves bold, activist leadership.”

Pressley has long-expressed recognition of this change in public sentiment:

“It’s about who I listen to and it’s about who I govern with. And there are a lot of people in this district who feel left out and left behind and ignored — and it’s not just women, it’s not just people of color,” Pressley told CNN in a recent interview. “It runs the gamut. And I think after a generation, the district deserves a choice.”

Congratulations! We love what we see happening with Black women in the political sphere these days!