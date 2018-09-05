Exclusive: Judge Rules The Game Is Still On The Hook For $7.1 Mill Judgment To Groped “She’s Got Game” Contestant

The Game Must Pay For Sexually Battering Reality Show Co-Star; New Details About The Game’s Allegedly Sexually Abusing Priscilla Rainey Are Revealed

A judge has upheld a verdict in favor of a reality starlet and her $7.1 million judgment against The Game for sexually abusing her while they filmed his “Bachelor” style show, “She’s Got Game.”

An Illinois federal court judge ruled that The Game will still have to pay up to Priscilla Rainey after a jury found him guilty of sexually violating her in 2015 and denied the rapper’s motion for a new trial, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

After the verdict, The Game filed the post-trial motions for a new trial and a reduction in the judgment, arguing that the trial was unfair to him and Rainey’s judgment was too severe.

But the judge said in his ruling that The Game played dirty legal tricks from the beginning by evading service and never showed up for his trial.

The judge also ruled that the jury’s judgment for compensatory damages of $1.13 million and $6 million in punitive damages was reasonable based on The Game’s “reprehensible” behavior and Rainey’s past and future medical expenses, her loss of enjoyment of life, pain, suffering and emotional distress.

The judge said The Game now has to cough up his financial records, paving the way for Rainey to legally go after The Game to collect on her $7.1 million judgment.

The judge’s decision also laid bare several new details of The Game’s alleged sexual bullying of Rainey: She testified that the pair ended up on stage during an off-camera date at Adrianna’s Sports Bar in Markham, Ill. when the rapper grabbed her bare vagina under her skirt “hard,” the decision states.

Rainey said she told The Game to stop, but he grabbed her private area again. When she went to push him away, Rainey said he grabbed her from behind her back and groped her butt cheeks, exposing her to the audience. She said the assault continued with him juggling her breasts “for the crowd,” as she tried to get away from him and pull her skirt down.

She told him “f**king stop!” and he responded “Shut the f**k up before I eliminate you!” according to court papers.

Rainey said when she confronted him about the assault the next day, he called her a “psycho” and told her “Get off this bus before you get your a** strangled…I’ll f**king choke your a** up,” according to court docs.

The Game also admitted in a deposition that he had grabbed Rainey’s vagina, but denied that she confronted him about it.

We’ve reached out to The Game’s lawyer for comment.