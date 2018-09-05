For Your Viewing Pleasure: Arin Ray Feat. DRAM “Communication” [VIDEO]

Singer-songwriter Arin Ray (Interscope Records) has just released the video for “Communication” which features platinum recording artist DRAM. The video follows Ray as he engages in an affair with the woman of a shady, yet powerful figure; and director Kenneth Wynn flawlessly pairs the intense turn of events with the mid-tempo, jazz-influenced track. Interspersed throughout the story are performance shots of Ray. As his lyrics reaffirm his commitment to his love interest, fans also get a taste of the young artist’s acting chops as he carries the plot with ease. Watch the video below:

The Cincinnati native released his debut album Platinum Fire in early 2018. Showcasing his powerful vocal range over a medley of hip-hop, jazz and neo-soul instrumentals, the effort proved to be a nuanced blend of new and old school sound. The album featured appearances by Childish Major, Terrace Martin, Ty Dolla $ign, DRAM, SiR and YG. Don’t miss Arin Ray performing at Best Life Music Festival in Miami, FL on September 15th.

We’re huge fans of Arin Ray — what did you think about the video?