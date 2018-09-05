REAL Bawwwdies: Crystal Smith Displays Her Dimply Cakes & Straddles Her Hubby Ne-Yo On IG [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith

Crystal Smith Celebrates Her Real Body

Ne-Yo’s wife is not one to listen to haters about her image. The mother of two has been confidently flaunting her curves all over IG and NO she doesn’t photoshop. Crystal posted up this photo and more to show woman she’s celebrating her rolls, curves and cellulite…and Ne-Yo LOVES it too.

Ok sexy mama!!!

Mmm my fav … Chocolate wasted 😋 #OTRII

A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith) on

Hit the flip for more natural Crystal and Ne-Yo getting freaky in flicks…

🎶This a big body Benz baby please don’t crash🎶

A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith) on

