SMH: Principal Introduces Her Students To The Pole During Back-To-School Ceremony

Principal Fired After Arranging Pole Dancing Performance For Students

What is this world coming to?

A school principal over in China was let go after she introduced her students to pole dancing as a way to get the people going at a back-to-school ceremony.

“Like most schools across China, the Xinshahui Kindergarten in the southern city of Shenzhen marks the start of the school year with a ceremony, usually consisting of performances and speeches. But Monday’s edition, which included the risque pole dance, cost principal Lai Rong her job,” CBS News reports.

In clips that have since gone viral on social media, a dancer could be seen backing that thang up to a version of The Pussycat Dolls’ explicit song “Button.” The dancer had on a crop top and short shorts and according to CBS, some of the kids began mimicking her “sultry moves.” Apparently, Principal Lai Rong thought it would be “good exercise.”

After all the outrage and backlash, she apologized to parents via text, but was fired and is now under investigation. “I may as well be dead. I already lost the hope to live,” she reportedly told the Global Times. See videos below.