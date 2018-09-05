Thirst-Inspiring Sinqua Walls To Star As Don Cornelius In ‘Soul Train’ Bio Series

BET Brings A Legend To The Screen With ‘American Soul’

For the last couple of years, 33-year-old Sinqua Walls has been showcasing his talents (and luring out the parched) with his blossoming acting career.

Most folks would know him as Shawn from Power and as Terrance ‘Lil Ray’ Baltimore in the short-lived Vh1 series The Breaks. Now Sinqua will take on an important figure in American music and dance. According to Deadline, Walls was cast as Don Cornelius for a new BET series about Soul Train called American Soul.

Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce the show, which is the same group behind the hit specials The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story.

The 10-episode series is inspired by the professional successes and personal trials of a young Don Cornelius. It’s being described as “an unflinching look at the entrepreneur, his Soul Train dancers, crew and musicians in an unforgiving Hollywood in the 1970’s – how they work, play, rise and fall against the backdrop of Soul Train — ‘the hippest trip in America’ and one of the most predominant television shows for African American culture.”

The project was announced back in April as part of a list of scripted series and docs airing on BET in 2018-19. Devon Greggory and Jonathan Prince serve as the creators of the show, and writers of the pilot. Jesse Collins, Prince, Greggory and Tony Cornelius (Don Cornelius’ son) are executive producers, while Andrew J. Horne and Dionne Harmon are co-executive producers. The premiere date has yet to be set for American Soul.

Along with American Soul, you can also watch Walls in the upcoming Netflix movie Otherhood, alongside Angela Basset set for 2019. These two projects could be Walls’ big break to move from supporting roles to leading man. He’s definitely got the looks, talent and drive to take things to the next level. We’ll keep you updated!