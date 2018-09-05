Beautiful Black Love: Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin’s Most Adorable Moments

Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Define #BlackLove

After six years of wedded bliss, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are still going strong. The producer, best-selling author, and preacher celebrated his wife on Instagram a few days ago, crediting much of his current happiness and success to the famed actress.

“He that finds a wife…finds a good thing and obtains the favor of the Lord! Thank you my love,” he captioned the intimate photo above. ” I couldn’t do any of this without you. I love you 🔥🔥🔥.”

