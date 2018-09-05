Quieres Pelear, Pendejo? Marco Rubio Threatens To “Handle” Alex Jones If He Touches Him Again

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Scott Eisen/Getty Images/Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Marco Rubio Confrontation With Alex Jones

Marco Rubio wants all the smoke with politically paranoid piece-of-s#!t Alex Jones.

The two had a confrontation in the hallways of Capitol Hill today outside of a social media hearing. Rubio was speaking to reporters on camera when Jones ran up on him looking to siphon away some legit air time on real television cameras.

What type of games are being played? Here’s how it was goin’ down.

They so lame.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1666000/quieres-pelear-pendejo-marco-rubio-threatens-to-handle-alex-jones-if-he-touches-him-again-43081/
Categories: Catch Fade, News, SMH

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus