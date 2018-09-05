Random Ridiculousness: Man Puts Up Electric Fence To Keep School Kids Off Property

He Desperately Wanted To Keep Kids Waiting For The Bus Away

A Virginia man took property protection to new child abuse heights when he decided to install an electric fence to guard his yard.

According to CNN, Bryan Tucker said he put the fence up on Tuesday because kids kept trespassing and littering on his property. His yard is near a spot where kids wait for the school bus and apparently, the students were a major issue last year. So his response? Electricity.

“They don’t respect other people’s land,” Tucker told WTVR. “I pick up trash every day.” According to him, the “No Trespassing” signs he put on his property for years weren’t getting the job done.

Thus, the electric fence was the only other option. The device was connected to a solar-powered battery and was about a foot away from the street on Tucker’s corner.

When neighbors found out about the fence, they were completely shocked, especially during the season when school is starting. One James Mehfound, who owns houses in the neighborhood, said he touched the fence and felt a “slight shock.”

“I understand his concern,” Mehfound said. “I just don’t think he understood the neighbors’ concern about their kids. One of them could touch it and get shocked.”

Eventually, the police were called and county workers came in to review the property. Once they were done, they were like…nah.

But they didn’t necessarily disapprove of the dangerous fence. Instead, they realized the fence was on the county’s property instead of Tucker’s own property, so he had to take it down not too long after putting it up.

“I went ahead and moved it today because it was not in the right place,” Tucker said. County officials even said that Tucker could technically put the electric fence back up along his own property line, which is 18 feet away from the street. Tucker says he hopes he won’t have to do that though. “The message has gotten out, I’m pretty sure, to everybody,” he said. “The point’s gotten across.”

Smh.

Too bad it had to be such an extreme point.