Messy: Matt Barnes Asks Judge For FULL Custody, Files Restraining Against Ex-Wife Gloria Govan

Matt Barnes Asks Judge For Full Custody After Gloria Govan Arrest

It’s going DOWN today in a California courthouse between Gloria Govan and Matt Barnes. Today Gloria was spotted defending herself and her rights as a mother after a fight a few days ago with her ex-husband landed her in jail. Matt is using the incident to hit Gloria where it hurts…

According to The Blast, Barnes filed a restraining order today following Govan’s arrest from last week. They are reporting that Matt wants full custody of the kids, and is willing to let Govan get “monitored visits.”

Matt says Gloria is a danger to the boys after a heated argument over their custody schedule ended with the reality star behind bars. Yikes! As of 12:30 pm this afternoon, Gloria and her lawyer were still at the courthouse on the west coast, waiting to be heard.

Previously, we reported that Matt is expecting another seed. Maybe he wants his twin boys around more to help out with their new sibling?

This has got to be making Gloria feel a little nervous. Do YOU think the judge will side with Matt, or give Gloria the benefit of the doubt?