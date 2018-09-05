Long Hair… Likes Girls Who’ll Share: Lloyd Talks Loving 3 Women At Once! [+ Listening Party Photos]

Lloyd Talks About Becoming A Father And Changing His Savage Ways

Lloyd has a new album out called “TRU,” and during his promotional tour he stopped by Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast where he talked about his first time at the strip club, watching his girlfriend give birth and more… The singer, who is currently expecting his second child with his girlfriend (the couple have a young son) revealed that he didn’t realize how much he loved his girlfriend until he almost lost her — because he was dating two other women!!! Women weren’t the only temptations he carved out of his life either — he also became a vegan. Watch the full interview below:

The story about Lloyd’s love trilogy starts at the 22 min mark.

Lloyd said he realized less is more and stopped living his life like a tourist. What do you think about that metaphor? Have you ever loved more than one person at the same time? Can you relate to the woman who Lloyd tried to walk away from who caused so many problems for him or nah?

We’d have to say this is one of our favorite Lip Service interviews ever.

Hit the flip for photos from Lloyd’s Atlanta listening party.