When We All Vote: Common Breaks Down Stats About The Importance Of The African-American Ballot [Video]

Common Shares A Message From When We All Vote

The Michelle Obama co-chaired non-profit organization, When We All Vote, is in high gear and ready to bring souls to the polls in not only the Presidential election in 2020, but the primary elections this year and every single election that takes place in your city or state.

When We All Vote’s mission is to ensure that the American crisis that we are suffering right now, never happens again. At least not due to lack of registered and enthusiastic voters. Especially Black and minority voters.

Common has a some information that may surprise some of you about our voting habits.

Let’s not fall in this statistic! Let’s vote and make our voices heard. It’s not a hoax. It’s not “game”. Voting MATTERS.

Go to WhenWeAllVote to get more information about helping to get people registered.