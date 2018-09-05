ICYMI: RihRih Covers Garage Magazine For Female Photog Focused Issue!

Rihanna Covers Garage Magazine For All Female Photog Helmed Issue

RihRih just landed another magazine cover!

GARAGE Magazine reveals artist Deana Lawson’s first magazine cover and fashion project, featuring Rihanna. For this latest issue, the biannual’s fifteenth, GARAGE Magazine worked only with female-identifying photographers, including Lawson, Barbara Probst, Momo Okabe, Taryn Simon, and Justine Kurland. Through the lens of female image makers, GARAGE Magazine Issue 15 imagines “The Human Future” populated by powerful, beautiful, and innovative concepts. From robots to science fiction, the new issue affirms the relevance of humanity in a nebulous, technological future.

“Every imagemaker who picked up a camera for Issue 15 is a woman, and those women took us to Nigeria, Sweden, California, Tokyo, and Harlem, among other locations,” said Mark Guiducci, GARAGE Magazine Editor in Chief. “We had our eyes fixed solidly on the future for this issue—a future that is robotic, artificially intelligent, global, a great responsibility, and a huge mess. A future that is also, in other words, human.” “Rihanna is perhaps our most human of pop idols—unguarded, miraculously vital, perfect in her imperfections—making her the consummate subject for Deana.”

In celebration of Deana Lawson’s cover, a limited edition of five-hundred hardbound copies of GARAGE Magazine Issue 15 will be exclusively for sale at Dover Street Market New York starting September 6, 2018.

