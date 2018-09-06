Whipped Cream & Vivid Dreams: Ari Lennox Reminisces About An Unrequited Love In New Visual

Ari Lennox Drops Official Video For Single “Whipped Cream”

Last week, Ari Lennox released an acoustic video for her latest single “Whipped Cream” and now she’s back with the official visual.

The D.C. singer-songwriter who’s signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records loses touch with reality as she daydreams about an ex-boyfriend. The two chill at home, share a milkshake at a diner, and get up close and personal as Ari slowly realizes the relationship probably won’t work. ‘Round you it revolves, I can’t shake it off/Unrequited, admit it, you were never mine at all, she sings, as we question whether or not her “vivid dreams” ever happened in real life.

Watch the Ryan Doubiago-produced video above and look out for Ari at the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, NC on September 15th.