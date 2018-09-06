I’ma Go Get The Bag: Donald Glover Accuses Record Label Of Stealing $700,000 In Childish Gambino Streaming Royalties

Donald Glover Is Going To Court With Record Label Over Alleged Stolen Royalties

Donald Glover is gearing up to sue his former record label for allegedly taking nearly $1 million of his Childish Gambino royalties.

According to The Blast Glover is butting heads with his former record label, Glassnote Entertainment Group, over the alleged theft of streaming royalties. According to documents Glassnote believes their deal with Glover/Gambino entitles them to 50% of that money, Glover disagrees.

Glassnote filed legal docs asking a judge to make a decision on the matter to clear up the misconception. Glover answered by saying he “intends to assert counterclaims” to get the $700,000 in streaming royalties he believes he’s owed and he also claims that an audit of Glassnote “determined that, for specified periods, Glassnote withheld or underreported royalties and other payments that should have been paid” to him.

Glover claims “Glassnote’s multiple breaches under the License Agreement concern, among other things, the taking of excess distribution fees, underreporting of international revenues, deduction of excess producer royalties, underreporting of merchandise sales, and undocumented manufacturing expense charges.”