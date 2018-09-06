Pedo Politician Roy Moore Sues Sacha Baron Cohen For $95 Million Over Making Him Look Like The Pedophile He Is

Roy Moore Sues Sacha Baron Cohen Over Pedo Prank

Remember Roy Moore, the child-loving Alabama politician running for Senate that was triumphantly thwarted by Black women last November? Well if you’ll recall, he popped up again about a month ago, getting hilariously scammed by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen into taking a pedophile test — which he, of course, failed miserably.

According to TMZ, Roy Moore and his legal team claim he was duped into appearing in the segment (duh, that’s the point) and would never have agreed to appear on camera with Cohen if he had realized what his true intentions were (again…the whole point).

Either way, even though there is literally no such thing as a pedophile detector, Roy Moore feels as though the fact that his faux pedo reading was off the charts make him look like a pedophile to the public. Never mind the very real accusations and witness accounts of him hitting on and openly dating teenage girls over the last 40 years…no THIS is the thing that makes him look creepy and dents his reputation.

He feels that $95 million from Sacha’s account to his own should make up for the damage. SMH. You think he has a case here?

Getty/YouTube