SMH: Mother Charged With Murder After Lying About Son Being Abducted; Beat Him And Left Him To Die In Woods [Video]

Police Say Florida Mom Killed Son And Made Up Abduction Story

The Largo Police Department say that Charisse Stinson, 21, is in custody for the murder of her two-year-old son Jordan Belliveau.

Stinson initially told police her young son had been abducted by a stranger, prompting a statewide Amber Alert. But after an investigation, it turned out to be a lie. Stinson finally admitted to causing her son’s death during a “moment of frustration,” when she struck the boy in the face with back of her hand.

According to court documents the impact of Stinson striking her son “caused the back of his head to strike an interior wall of the home. After the blow to the head, the victim suffered seizures during the night, which led to further decline in his health, resulting in his death.”

Stinson did not seek medical help, but instead took her soon to a wooded area and left him to die alone. “Initially, there were parts of her story that the detectives felt were possibly not true,” said investigators. “Parts of her story didn’t make sense, but we know from working missing persons cases that sometimes people’s recollections aren’t good.” Stonson lied about a man named “Antwan” possibly being involved in the abduction of her son.

She appeared in court Wednesday afternoon to ask for a public defender. She was denied bond.