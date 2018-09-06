Woman Who Snapped “Shaming” Photo Of Geoffrey Owens At An Honest Day’s Work Suddenly Regrets Her Decision

Woman Who Took Photo Of Geoffrey Owens Working Apologizes

That viral photo floating around of Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens making honest money working at Trader Joe’s has opened up a conversation about “respectable work” and the media’s leaning to shaming those who earn honest checks.

The woman who snapped the pic, 50-year-old Karma Lawrence, says that the entire fiasco of her taking a photo of the actor working to pay his bills and support his family got entirely out of hand. She now claims to NJ.com she meant Geoffrey no ill will when she whipped out her phone and took a photo of him working and minding his business.

She also says she didn’t mean to cause an uproar or shame the actor when she distributed the photograph to SEVERAL celebrity sites before it was finally picked up and published by Daily Mail. She’s since faced quite a bit of backlash, and surprise surprise…she’s so so sorry now.

“So much hate. So much nastiness. Oh, it’s been terrible. They write Karma’s a b****. It’s bad.”

She says she consumes a lot of Hollywood gossip media and paparazzi shots, so thought not much of it when she took a photo of the actor:

“I don’t know why I snuck a picture. I figured everybody does it. I don’t know what possessed me. I just did it. I didn’t even think about it. I just kind of did it on impulse and it was a bad impulse. “It wasn’t malicious. That’s on my kids, my grandkids, my parents. I’m not that type of a person. I’m not the monster they’re making me out to be. When I saw him working there I thought maybe because of everything with Bill Cosby that his residuals got cut. And people have to take a normal job. But I didn’t think anything bad about it. I work a normal job.”

Either way, her photo appears to ultimately have done more good for the actor than harm. If you’ll recall, Tyler Perry offered the actor a job after being moved by the fact that he didn’t let pride stand in the way of him fulfilling his role as a man and provider:

#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018

Welp, according to Page Six, the actor saw this offer on a bit of a delay since he doesn’t do Twitter, but he and Tyler have been in touch since and he happily accepted the offer!

Good for him. From Trader’s to TV just like that.

