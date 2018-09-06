Sex, Drugs And R&B: The Cocaine-Filled Second Part Of The Bobby Brown Story Absolutely Shattered Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Bobby Brown Part 2 Was Insane
We knew the story. We saw it in real time, but watching the downfall of Bobby Brown happen in front of our eyes on the TV screen like we did in part 2 of the Bobby Brown Story was one of those things our hearts and minds weren’t really prepared for. We saw withdrawals, overdoses, and a whole lot of death.
And…Soulja Boy? Yes, Soulja Boy. Twitter was fully enthralled like they were for part 1 and it was a full-on watch party. Take a look and see the roller coaster of emotions we all experienced.