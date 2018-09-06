It Was REAL: Here’s The Throwback Footage Of Whitney Houston SANGIN’ At Bobby Brown Mom’s Funeral [Video]

By Bossip Staff
View Comments

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Whitney Houston Sings A Carole Brown’s Funeral

Last night, part 2 of Bobby Brown’s BET biopic aired, and folks went crazy over a scene where Whitney sing at Carol Brown’s funeral. In it, Whitney claims Mrs. Brown as her mother-in-law FOREVER, even though Bobby’s new fiancee was sitting right in front of her…

She sure did bring down the house! And the accuracy of the funeral in the movie is uncanny.

RIP Carole Brown. RIP Whitney Houston. RIP Bobby Kristina.

