Drugs Are Bad M’kay: Ty Dolla $ign Popped In Atlanta For Marijuana And Cocaine Possession

Ty Dolla Sign Arrested For Drug Possession

Ty Dolla $ign was taking his rockstar lifestyle a lil’ bit too far yesterday…

According to TMZ, Ty was arrested outside the city’s famous Busy Bee Cafe near the AUC while he was on his way to a concert to open up for G-Eazy.

No word on why Atlanta police pulled over Ty’s limo, but the drug dogs went brazy with the barking and upon searching the vehicle the cops discovered marijuana and cocaine. Ty was cuffed and taken to the whoscow.

Ty was charged with possession of both marijuana and cocaine but the other 6 people he was was riding with were released without charges.

Dirty game. It’s weird that APD filed marijuana possession charges, as we previously reported, former mayor Kasim Reed signed a bill to decriminalize kush inside the city of Atlanta where Ty was arrested.