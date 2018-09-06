Fashion Week Face Off: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Karrueche Tran, Lil Kim And More Kick Off NYFW
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lil Kim, Karrueche Tran, Russell Westbrook And More Attend NYFW Events
Your faves are at Fashion Week! Nicki Minaj hit up a NYFW kickoff party Wednesday while flaunting her funbags in an Off White, Balmain and Alexander Wang fit, which she paired with a wavy rose colored wig. Are you feelin’ her get up?
Nicki shouted out her squad
And shared some shots with ELLE Magazine’s Nina Garcia and Stephen Gan
Looks like Stephen is down with the Barbz for real…
New mommy Cardi stepped out for Tom Ford’s Spring 2019 show wearing a very classy dress and Tom Ford heels.
I’m bonvince the only bitches that SnapBack from birth in 3 days are bitches with lipo cause bitch😩😩It’s taking me a minute! Thank you to @teamiblends for helping me get my body back!i highly recommend this product !Use my code CARDI for 20% off! #thankyouteami #teamipartner
Bardi talked about how hard a time she’s having snapping back from Kulture’s birth
But she looks VERY snatched to us.
Owwwww… The curves are phenomenal Bardi!!!
Check out more photos from the Tom Ford show below:
Lil Kim promised fans a big kickoff to Fashion Week and she definitely delivered.
The Queen Bee walked the VFiles fashion show at Barclays
You like?
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross attended the same event as Nicki — E!, ELLE & IMG all joined forces to celebrate the Kick-Off to NYFW: The Shows at The Pool.
Karrueche was also at the event, sporting a bright floral number.
We love the back on this jawn…
So who do you think had the best kick-off to NYFW? We’re pretty sure all the stars had a ball — but it has to be so tough finding something to wear that will turn heads, feel new and also be true to personal style enough to be comfortable, riiiight?!