Fashion Week Face Off: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Karrueche Tran, Lil Kim And More Kick Off NYFW

- By Bossip Staff
Nicki Minaj NYFW Kick-Off Party

Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lil Kim, Karrueche Tran, Russell Westbrook And More Attend NYFW Events

Your faves are at Fashion Week! Nicki Minaj hit up a NYFW kickoff party Wednesday while flaunting her funbags in an Off White, Balmain and Alexander Wang fit, which she paired with a wavy rose colored wig. Are you feelin’ her get up?

Nicki shouted out her squad

View this post on Instagram

NINA GARCIA STEPHEN GAN ELLE MAG 😜

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

And shared some shots with ELLE Magazine’s Nina Garcia and Stephen Gan

View this post on Instagram

#NYFW

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki Minaj NYFW Kick-Off Party

Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Looks like Stephen is down with the Barbz for real…

Hit the flip for more Fashion Week faves

Cardi B. at the Tom Ford Spring 2019 show in New York City.

SplashNews.com

New mommy Cardi stepped out for Tom Ford’s Spring 2019 show wearing a very classy dress and Tom Ford heels.

Bardi talked about how hard a time she’s having snapping back from Kulture’s birth

View this post on Instagram

TOM FORD SHOES| @giuseppezanotti

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

But she looks VERY snatched to us.

Cardi B. at the Tom Ford Spring 2019 show in New York City.

SplashNews.com

Owwwww… The curves are phenomenal Bardi!!!

Check out more photos from the Tom Ford show below:

More faves when you continue

Lil Kim promised fans a big kickoff to Fashion Week and she definitely delivered.

Lil Kim walks VFiles fashion show at Barclays Center, New York City

Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

The Queen Bee walked the VFiles fashion show at Barclays

Lil Kim walks VFiles fashion show at Barclays Center, New York City

Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

You like?

Evan Ross Ashlee Simpson Ross attends as E!, ELLE & IMG celebrate the Kick-Off To NYFW: The Shows at The Pool on September 5, 2018 in New York City

Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross attended the same event as Nicki — E!, ELLE & IMG all joined forces to celebrate the Kick-Off to NYFW: The Shows at The Pool.

Karrueche Tran attends as E!, ELLE & IMG celebrate the Kick-Off To NYFW: The Shows at The Pool on September 5, 2018 in New York City

Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Karrueche was also at the event, sporting a bright floral number.

Karrueche Tran attends as E!, ELLE & IMG celebrate the Kick-Off To NYFW: The Shows at The Pool on September 5, 2018 in New York City

Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

We love the back on this jawn…

So who do you think had the best kick-off to NYFW? We’re pretty sure all the stars had a ball — but it has to be so tough finding something to wear that will turn heads, feel new and also be true to personal style enough to be comfortable, riiiight?!

