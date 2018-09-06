Keshia Knight-Pulliam FINALLY Reveals Her Ed Hartwell Seed

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Shows Her Daughter’s Face

It’s been a long, windy, deceptive road ever since Ed Hartwell and Keshia Knight-Pulliam’s lives first intertwined, but one thing for sure: The made a CUTE baby!

It’s been over a year since she gave birth, and Keshia has been keeping her daughter’s face off of social media, but now we can see her! Keshia posted up this first photo of her daughter Ella yesterday. Does she look like mommy or daddy?

Ella was born in January of 2017, so she’s already almost two!

Previously we reported that Ella is becoming a sister soon. Ed Hartwell is expecting a baby with the woman she allegedly cheated on Keshia with. They are due any day now!

Who do you think Ella looks like the most, Keshia or Ed???