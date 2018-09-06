Jesus Take The Wheel: Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Kill Boss Hours After Being Fired

Man Tries To Kill Boss After Being Fired From Job

A man in Florida–who got the boot from his job three days after he was hired–was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his boss, according to authorities.

23-year-old Djuan Lewis allegedly fired shots at his manager’s car on Sunday, only two hours after his brief stint working at Benada Aluminum Products in Sanford came to an end, news station WFTV reported.

According to officials, Lewis was fired for throwing supplies and tools on the ground. Following said termination, Djuan allegedly waited outside for his employer, Sean Jackson, and once he left, he tailed his car, according to reports from the Orlando Sentinel.

Jackson says that he noticed a vehicle following him before the driver shot the car five times. The district manager then drove back to the office, where he proceeded to cal 911.

Another employee reportedly told responding officers that he saw had previously seen Lewis lingering outside the building in his car.

Authorities tracked down and arrested him on multiple charges, which includes attempted murder.

Lewis has allegedly already admitted to deputies that he had a firearm and knife in his possession at the time of the incident.