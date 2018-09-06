Cops Kill People: Ex-Atlanta Cop Re-Indicted For Murder Of Unarmed Black Man After Charges Initially Dropped

Ex-Atlanta Cop Re-Indicted For Murder Of Unarmed Black Man

Nah-uh-uh, not so fast, Officer.

According to a report in the AJC, former Atlanta cop James Burns has be re-indicted by the Fulton County D.A. Pual Howard for the 2016 murder of 22-year-old Deravis Caine Rogers.

Rogers was shot in the head by Burns while attempting to drive away from a scene where he was reported as a “suspicious person”.

Initially, Burns told investigators some bulls#!t about Rogers attempting to run him over, but the dashcam footage and NUMEROUS eyewitnesses told the truth which lead to the indictment.

“As the vehicle approached you, you were in your vehicle,” the memo said. “The driver of the vehicle posed no immediate threat to you. … You did not have probable cause that the driver posed a threat of serious physical harm either to yourself or others.”

Part of the issue is that Burns gave what is described as a self-incriminating testimony that was given to the first grand jury, but not the second.

“Today’s murder re-indictment against James Burns is further proof that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is fully committed to the complete prosecution of this case,” Howard said. “We just want to make sure justice is served.”

Here’s to former officer Burns getting hit with an entire library of books.