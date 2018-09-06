Oprah Models Ivy Park & The BeyHive Goes Nuts For Her Effervescent Lewks!

Oprah Shines Bright In Beyoncé’s Sportswear

Arguably two of the most powerful Black women in the entertainment industry seem to be showing each other love thanks to a new magazine cover.

Oprah Winfrey shines on the October cover of O Magazine and she’s wearing none other than an Ivy Park boxing robe!

The clothing brand has been gaining traction ever since Beyoncé launched it in 2016. Since then, everyone from Laverne Cox, to Yara Shahidi, to SZA have modeled Bey’s sportswear.

Now, with Oprah rocking the threads, it seems like the brand has definitely made it!

all those white women that follow Oprah religiously and are subscribed to that magazine will be buying IVY PARK now that they see her wearing it. cmon promotion!! — sabrina kkklaudio. (@httpmensa) September 5, 2018

