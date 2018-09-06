Meek Mill Explains Why He Teamed Up With Michael Rubin For Criminal Justice Reform [Video]

Meek Mill And Michael Rubin Explain Their Partnership

Meek Mill stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.

Throughout the interview, Meek explains how an arrest at 19 years old put him on probation for his entire adult life and why he teamed up with Rubin to reform the criminal justice system.

The two are developing an organization for this exact cause that has been in the works for months and includes the both of them, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and a few others. “Our mission is going to be very simple which is: How do we get a minimum of a million people out of the criminal justice system in the next five years? And how do we, over the long term, cut the [prison] population in half,” Rubin explained.