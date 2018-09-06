Birthday Bey: Beyoncé Reflects On Her ‘Monumental’ Year In Open Letter
Beyoncé is giving a shout out to her Hive. The singer who turned 36 Tuesday released an open letter on her website titled “Your B*** At 36” where she reflected on a “monumental year.”
“At 36, I became a mother of three,” wrote Bey. “I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years.”
“I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we’ve been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it,” she added.
She closed the letter with a simple message to the Bey Hive saying, “I love you, Hive. B.”
At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive. B
She also included shots of her coupled up with Jay Z and photos of her b-day cake. The Carters are reportedly still in Sardinia, Italy celebrating Bey’s birthday.
Happy B-Day Bey!
