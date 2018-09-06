Birthday Bey: Beyoncé Reflects On Her ‘Monumental’ Year In Open Letter

For the stans…

Beyoncé Reflects On Her Past Year In Birthday Post

Beyoncé is giving a shout out to her Hive. The singer who turned 36 Tuesday released an open letter on her website titled “Your B*** At 36” where she reflected on a “monumental year.”

“At 36, I became a mother of three,” wrote Bey. “I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years.” “I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we’ve been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it,” she added.

She closed the letter with a simple message to the Bey Hive saying, “I love you, Hive. B.”

She also included shots of her coupled up with Jay Z and photos of her b-day cake. The Carters are reportedly still in Sardinia, Italy celebrating Bey’s birthday.

