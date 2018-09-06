Heada$$ Hotep Hell: Twitter Won’t Stop Flaming Kevin Gates For His Wannabe Deep Thoughts
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13
❯
❮
Kevin Gates’ Hoteppery Exposed
Kevin Gates has had quite a wacky career, especially when he opens his mouth in public. He’s yelled for All Lives Matter, talked about banging his cousin and now thinks Kaepernick shouldn’t kneel because no one should kneel for anyone but God. Okay? What this all boils down to is the fact that Gates sounds like he doesn’t really know what he’s talking about no matter how hard he tries.
Twitter took notice and had all the jokes and memes for him, too. This provided us the purest of comedy and we can’t stop laughing. Take a look…