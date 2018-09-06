Heada$$ Hotep Hell: Twitter Won’t Stop Flaming Kevin Gates For His Wannabe Deep Thoughts

Kevin Gates gives his opinion on Colin Kaepernick taking a knee. pic.twitter.com/Kenqc2D00k — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) September 1, 2018

Kevin Gates’ Hoteppery Exposed

Kevin Gates has had quite a wacky career, especially when he opens his mouth in public. He’s yelled for All Lives Matter, talked about banging his cousin and now thinks Kaepernick shouldn’t kneel because no one should kneel for anyone but God. Okay? What this all boils down to is the fact that Gates sounds like he doesn’t really know what he’s talking about no matter how hard he tries.

“Youngboy if you wanna stop having all these kids, have sex at night. That’s when the sperm be sleep.” pic.twitter.com/8JTlyY1B0r — Ken. (@A1Minute) September 5, 2018

Twitter took notice and had all the jokes and memes for him, too. This provided us the purest of comedy and we can’t stop laughing. Take a look…