BFV: The Braxtons Sit Down With Iyanla In Two Part-Season Finale; Get A Sneak Peek TONIGHT

“Braxton Family Values” Finale To Include “Iyanla Fix My Life”

Amidst their ongoing family drama, the Braxtons are getting some assistance. The sisters along with mama Evelyn and Papa Braxton are appearing on “Iyanla Fix My Life” as a last-ditch effort to repair their broken relationship.

According to an official press release, Iyanla will do her best to mend their bonds—but her success is questionable.

Iyanla will be shown on the two-part season finale of “Braxton Family Values” that airs Thursday, September 27th and Thursday, October 4th at 9pm on WE tv—BUT if you can’t wait, you can get an exclusive sneak peek tonight!

Phaedra Parks who’s currently starring on “Braxton Family Values” brought Bossip on WE tv a sneak peek of the sisters on Iyanla!

Tune in to WE tv tonight at 10/9 c to see it!