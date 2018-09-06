Bow Wow Explains Why He Unleashed His Beige Rage On The Set Of “Growing Up Hip-Hop ATL”

Bow Wow Reveals Issues With “Growing Up Hip-Hop ATL” Producers

Bow Wow wants the producers of “Growing Up Hip-Hop ATL” to put some respeck on his name! Last week we told you the rapper/actor allegedly went beserk on set…. Well now Bow is revealing the reason behind his epic meltdown.

This week Shad Moss took to his Instagram story feature to write two messages in regards to the incident on set.

“Truth-” the rapper wrote on his IG story, “One of our staff members kept tryna get me to do this scene with brat. I got tired of waiting (which was fine brat had alot of folks to hug and so on…) and wanted to walk kiyomi to her car. I was told i couldn’t walk her! The f*** u mean she mine! Ima make sure she safe. I get outside and she gone. Someone gave her false info knowing it would piss me off which led to me cussing out production. As the EP of the show respect me as such. Dont grab my f***ing wrist trying to stop me im not a f***ing child. Family always first. No man will allow they girl to walk outside to their car at night in an area shes never been in before. F***ing right im trippn. As much stuff as i do. As much promo i give them when last season the fu**ing casts would barely tweet about the show.”

In a second message Bow Wow lets it be known, he won’t be dealing directly with on set producers any further:

“So this how we playing it,” Bow Wow wrote in a second message. “Mark tara and datari my business partners with the show can call me bosses talk to bosses. You on set staff GO THROUGH MY MANAGER @managerandy if you need bow wow. Its a process now for you to even speak or get to me.”

Yikes! Do you think he was right to flip like this? Or is he letting his ego get in the way and putting his reality tv reputation in jeopardy?

Ironically Bow Wow also posted a clip for a new video yesterday hit the flip for that