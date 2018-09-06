The Joe Budden Podcast: Joe Responds To Eminem “Fall” Diss, Rory And Mal Weigh-In, Jokes Ensue [Video]

Joe Budden Responds To Eminem

And now the moment some of you have all been waiting for…

Joe Budden pulled up on Bandwidth Boulevard with retaliatory broadcast bars for one Mr. Marshall Mathers after Em dissed his former signee on his new surprise album, Kamikaze.

Somebody tell Budden before I snap, he better fasten it Or have his body bag get zipped The closest thing he’s had to hits is smackin’ b!t¢#es

Yesterday Joe dropped his podcast responding to the diss and goes even further in explaining his history with Eminem and some very pointed critiques about not only his career, but the careers of his friends in D-12.

