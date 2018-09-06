Still Going Strong: Malika Haqq & O.T. Genasis Couple Up In Hollyweird

- By Bossip Staff
Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Malika Haq And O.T. Genasis Spotted Together

Malika Haqq and her rapper bae are still going strong. Despite rumors that they previously split, the couple booed up in Hollyweird Wednesday at L.A.’s Warwick nightclub.

O.T. Genasis and Malika Haqq are seen holding hands and leaving Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles, CA.<br /> Pictured: Malika Haqq,OT Genasis<br /> Ref: SPL5021205 060918 NON-EXCLUSIVE<br /> Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com<br />

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Malika also confirmed their coupledom on her Instagram with a post captioned, “Minding mine.”

View this post on Instagram

Minding mine

A post shared by Malika (@forevermalika) on

Malika and O.T. are approaching the one-year mark, they first announced their coupledom in November of last year.

Bauer-Griffin / Splash News

Do you hear wedding bells in their future???

Comments

