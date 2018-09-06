Still Going Strong: Malika Haqq & O.T. Genasis Couple Up In Hollyweird

Malika Haq And O.T. Genasis Spotted Together

Malika Haqq and her rapper bae are still going strong. Despite rumors that they previously split, the couple booed up in Hollyweird Wednesday at L.A.’s Warwick nightclub.

Malika also confirmed their coupledom on her Instagram with a post captioned, “Minding mine.”

Malika and O.T. are approaching the one-year mark, they first announced their coupledom in November of last year.

Do you hear wedding bells in their future???