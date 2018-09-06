Breaking News: Shooter Opens Fire Into Downtown Cincinnati Office Building, 3 Dead, Several Injured

Shooter Kills Three, Injures Several Others, Before Police Kill Him In Cincinnati

There’s been a reported mass shooting in the city of Cincinnati, Ohio just a few hours ago.

Terrible shooting incident in the heart of our city this morning. Multiple shot, and tragically there are fatalities. Details still emerging. Pray for our city. — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) September 6, 2018

According to USA Today, a gunman opened fire in a downtown office building in Cincinnati’s Fountain Square, killing three people and wounding at least three more before he was fatally shot, police say. The tragic incident occurred at the Fifth Third Bank On Walnut street.

BREAKING: Police say there is an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank on Walnut Street. They say there's something going on in both the lobby and loading dock. — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) September 6, 2018

In the below statement, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, but it was not immediately clear whether they shot him or he killed himself.

JUST IN: Five victims, three of whom have died, following shooting in downtown Cincinnati, authorities say; suspect is deceased. https://t.co/RuJkXeDpqS pic.twitter.com/NThtDzq5bh — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2018

No motive for the shooting has been disgust yet, nor has the shooter’s name been revealed. We are standing by for updates.