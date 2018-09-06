Breaking News: Shooter Opens Fire Into Downtown Cincinnati Office Building, 3 Dead, Several Injured
- By Bossip Staff
Shooter Kills Three, Injures Several Others, Before Police Kill Him In Cincinnati
There’s been a reported mass shooting in the city of Cincinnati, Ohio just a few hours ago.
According to USA Today, a gunman opened fire in a downtown office building in Cincinnati’s Fountain Square, killing three people and wounding at least three more before he was fatally shot, police say. The tragic incident occurred at the Fifth Third Bank On Walnut street.
In the below statement, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, but it was not immediately clear whether they shot him or he killed himself.
No motive for the shooting has been disgust yet, nor has the shooter’s name been revealed. We are standing by for updates.