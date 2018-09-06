Puerto Rican Princess Pettiness: Is Joseline Shading ‘Ex-Queen’ Nicki Minaj & ‘Fake Blood’ Cardi B?

Joseline Hernandez Disses Nicki Minaj And Cardi B?

The Puerto Rican Princess sounds like she’s shading two fellow female rappers.

Joseline who’s appearing (again!) on Bossip on WE tv was promoting our TV show when she dropped some not so subtle shade in a song that could be dissing “Queen” Nicki Minaj and “fake blood” Cardi B.

“Ex-Queen get your crown back?” raps Joseline in the song that also mentions Safaree. “You used to be a boy, you bough titty, a**, lipo, reconstruction of your whole body. You never been who you say you are,” raps Joseline. “Blood? B*** please! Only thing bloody is that herpes, sick, flexy, bloody mouth!”

Ummmmmmmmmmmmmm that sounds like a pretty obvious diss to us—but hey, what do we know?!

Joseline also said this last week about Cardi before congratulating her on her baby Kulture.

“I don’t focus on the wannabes,” said Joseline.

See more Joseline tonight at 10/9 on Bossip on WE tv!