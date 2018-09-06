Yikes! Bobby Brown’s Sister Says “Evil” Wife Alicia RUINED His Relationship With Bobbi Kristina — Calls Movie “FAKE”

Leolah Brown Speaks Out About The Bobby Brown Story, Claims Alicia Is Trying To Kill Her Brother

Bobby Brown’s sister Leolah doesn’t seem happy about the way her brother and his wife were portrayed in his recent biopic an she’s sounding off on Facebook about it. In her posts, Leolah Brown is calling Alicia Etheredge FAKE and says she ruined his relationship with not only all of his family, but with his late daughter Bobbi Kristina.

Leolah goes in even further, casually claiming Alicia wants to KILL Bobby and stating Krissy “hated” her.

BOBBY WHY DID YOU LET ALICIA LIE LIKE THAT IN THAT MOVIE AND SAY SHE WELCOMED YOUR WHOLE FAMILY INTO HER LIFE!!!??? AND THIS B-TCH LITERALLY WITHOUT A LITTLE EXAGGERATION HATES FOR ABSOLUTELY NO REASON EVERY SINGLE PERSON THAT CARRIES YOUR BLOOD!!!??? AAAAAAAAND SHE WOULDN’T EVEN ALLOW YOU TO GIVE YOUR OWN MOTHER $17.00 DAM DOLLARS TO PAY FOR YOUR MOTHERS MEDICINE SHE NEEDED AT THE DAM PHARMACY!? ARE YOU KIDDING ME! HELL NO I’M NOT SHUTTING UP! YOU KNOW THIS B-TCH TURNS HER NOSE UP AT ANY AND EVERY DAM BODY THAT DAM KNOWS YOU.. FAMILY FIRST!! BOBBY WHY ARE YOU ALL LYING FOR HER!??? SHE’S EVIL! YOU ARE SLEEPING WITH THE DEVIL! THE FAKEST MOVIE I EVER SEEN! THAT IS NOT ALICIA! PALEEEEEEEEEZ! SPARE ME THAT LAUGH! SUCH A LIAR! I’M WONDERING WHAT IS THE MOTIVE FOR ALL THIS? I READ WELL THOUGH…AND TRUST I’M NOT DUMB! LISTEN, ALICIA IF YOU THINK FOR ONE MINUTE THAT YOU ARE GOING TO KILL MY BROTHER AND GET AWAY WITH IT GUESS WHAT? 😁 😁 😁 😁ALL I CAN SAY IS YOU BETTER STAY PRAYED UP!

She seems UPSET, hit the flip for more!