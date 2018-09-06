Yikes! Bobby Brown’s Sister Says “Evil” Wife Alicia RUINED His Relationship With Bobbi Kristina — Calls Movie “FAKE”
Leolah Brown Speaks Out About The Bobby Brown Story, Claims Alicia Is Trying To Kill Her Brother
Bobby Brown’s sister Leolah doesn’t seem happy about the way her brother and his wife were portrayed in his recent biopic an she’s sounding off on Facebook about it. In her posts, Leolah Brown is calling Alicia Etheredge FAKE and says she ruined his relationship with not only all of his family, but with his late daughter Bobbi Kristina.
Leolah goes in even further, casually claiming Alicia wants to KILL Bobby and stating Krissy “hated” her.
BOBBY WHY DID YOU LET ALICIA LIE LIKE THAT IN THAT MOVIE AND SAY SHE WELCOMED YOUR WHOLE FAMILY INTO HER LIFE!!!??? AND THIS B-TCH LITERALLY WITHOUT A LITTLE EXAGGERATION HATES FOR ABSOLUTELY NO REASON EVERY SINGLE PERSON THAT CARRIES YOUR BLOOD!!!??? AAAAAAAAND SHE WOULDN’T EVEN ALLOW YOU TO GIVE YOUR OWN MOTHER $17.00 DAM DOLLARS TO PAY FOR YOUR MOTHERS MEDICINE SHE NEEDED AT THE DAM PHARMACY!? ARE YOU KIDDING ME! HELL NO I’M NOT SHUTTING UP! YOU KNOW THIS B-TCH TURNS HER NOSE UP AT ANY AND EVERY DAM BODY THAT DAM KNOWS YOU.. FAMILY FIRST!! BOBBY WHY ARE YOU ALL LYING FOR HER!??? SHE’S EVIL! YOU ARE SLEEPING WITH THE DEVIL!
THE FAKEST MOVIE I EVER SEEN! THAT IS NOT ALICIA! PALEEEEEEEEEZ! SPARE ME THAT LAUGH! SUCH A LIAR! I’M WONDERING WHAT IS THE MOTIVE FOR ALL THIS? I READ WELL THOUGH…AND TRUST I’M NOT DUMB!
LISTEN, ALICIA IF YOU THINK FOR ONE MINUTE THAT YOU ARE GOING TO KILL MY BROTHER AND GET AWAY WITH IT GUESS WHAT?😁😁😁😁ALL I CAN SAY IS YOU BETTER STAY PRAYED UP!
Leolah made some pretty hefty allegations! However, Leolah’s claims against Alicia didn’t sit well with her nephew, Bobby Jr. He wrote THIS in defense of his dad and Alicia:
Can you stop. Please. Like you have to give it a rest auntie. Be proud of your brother and his accomplishments . Quit it with the negativity. It’s not cool at all.
YIKES! One commenter added to Leolah’s claims, stating “This movie is full of sh*t. Krissi hates Alicia.” Leolah agreed, stating Alicia actually kept Bobby away from Krissy…
“Yes she did hate her because EVERY SINGLE TIME she wanted to spend time with her father right after her mother passed ..Alicia would not let it happen without her there!”
Despite Leolah’s hatred for his wife, Bobby is still standing strong by Alicia. They have a everlasting love and a friendship that started before he married Whitney. The two began officially dating in 2007, after Bobby and Whitney divorced. They now have 3 Kids together.
Thoughts?