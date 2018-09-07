What’s Real? Here’s The Story Of Bobby Brown And Janet Jacksons’ Romance The Biopic DIDN’T Show

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

A History Of Bobby Brown And Janey Jackson’s Romantic History If you watched the Bobby Brown story this week, then you saw the wild a$$ story of him smashing Janet Jackson’s cakes to smithereens, falling in love and getting his heart broken. A lot of people were skeptical about the relationship they showed in the show. He can’t be telling the truth, right? Well…we don’t know much from Janet’s side but Bobby has a history of talking about Janet that came before the movie. What did he say then? What is the real story…from what we know? We got you.

It all started with Bobby seeing Janet as Penny on Good Times. He told US Weekly in 2016: “I fell in love with [Janet] when she was Penny on Good Times…It goes back that far, you know, my infatuation with her.”

They eventually met and started dating in the 80s, so who was she dating and eventually marry? Rene Elizondo Jr.

So there are conflicting reports from Bobby about why it didn’t work out. 1. He said in that same US Weekly interview that Janet never loved him Buuuuutttt… 2. Bobby also claims that Janet was colorstruck and would have loved him if he were light-skinned

Now, the movie doesn’t have this part included, but Brown indicated in his book that he kicked her out of the hotel after sex because she wouldn’t leave her man for him.

Here’s him talking about it to Steve Harvey last year

Also, the couple was a widely-spread rumor in the 80s, with them even covering a magazine together in a candid. The March 1990, edition of Fresh had the rumor front and center.

Janet wasn’t Bobby’s first brush with celebrity. He used to smash Madonna (according to him) but she was “too wild”

His 2008 biography, Bobby Brown: The Truth, The Whole Truth and Nothing But, written by Derrick Handspike, said that it was the breakup with Janet that led him to drink hard liquor: “Bobby has sold drugs before, so he always knew the effect they could have on you. Looking back, there were always certain incidents in his life that propelled his drug use. He reflects, ‘Watching my sister’s fiancé get killed definitely caused my drug use to escalate. I can recall that I started drinking heavily when Janet Jackson and I broke up. Before I met Janet, I would never drink hard liquor, I only drank beer. But after our break up, I started drinking hard liquor excessively. I took the way our relationship ended very hard. Not to say we were head-over-heels in love, but she was someone I had a lot of feelings for.”

Whitney and Janet maintained a good relationship despite it all, but this shady clip is gold. Cissy shades Janet and Whitney laughs.